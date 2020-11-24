StockMarketWire.com - Clinical-stage company Vedanta Biosciences has announced the appointment of Troy Ignelzi as an independent member to its board of directors.
Vedanta is developing a new category of therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria.
Bernat Olle, Ph.D., the firm's co-founder and chief executive officer said: "Troy has a wealth of expertise in the biotech industry that can help guide our financial strategy as we move to our next phase of development."
Ignelzi has more than 25 years of experience supporting life science companies in finance, business development and operations. He has helped oversee their evolutions from privately held, clinical-stage companies to publicly traded biopharmaceutical companies preparing for commercial launches, according to Vedanta's statement.
Ignelzi has played a key role in seven IPOs, and is currently the chief financial officer of Karuna Therapeutics. He joined Karuna in March 2019 from scPharmaceuticals, where he was also in the role of chief financial officer overseeing its transformation to a company preparing for commercial launch.
"This is an exciting time for Vedanta and for the microbiome field," said Ignelzi. "In this position, I look forward to helping the Vedanta team advance defined bacterial consortia as a new drug modality."
