StockMarketWire.com - Finsbury Growth & Income Trust has issued 40,000 new ordinary shares of 25p from its block listing authority of 2 July 2020 at a price of 844.25 pence per share. These shares rank side by side with the existing ordinary shares in issue.
The issue price equates to a premium to the with-income net asset value per share at the time of the transaction of 0.7%. This premium includes a placing commission of 0.2%.
Following this issue, the company has the ability to issue a further 6,424,750 ordinary shares under its block listing facility of 2 July 2020.
As a result of this issue, the total number of ordinary shares in issue now stands at 221,001,303 and the total number of voting rights in the company is 221,001,303.
There are no shares held in treasury.
At 2:00pm: [LON:FGT] Finsbury Growth Income Trust PLC share price was 0p at 868p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
