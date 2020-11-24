StockMarketWire.com - 88 Energy has announced that a notice has been lodged to convene its general meeting, which is to be held virtually from the company's offices at 10:00 a.m. (WST) on 24 December 2020.
Having regard for the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing requirements and the health and safety of all involved, 88 Energy will not be hosting a physical general meeting.
A copy of the notice will be available under the "ASX Announcements" section of 88 Energy's website at www.88energy.com/announcements.
Shareholders are encouraged to complete and lodge their proxies online or otherwise in accordance with the instructions set out in the proxy form and the Notice.
