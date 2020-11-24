StockMarketWire.com - Braveheart Investment Group has received notice of exercise of warrants for over 147,500 new ordinary shares of 2p each at a price of 40p per share, raising a total of £59,000. The exercised warrants were granted in conjunction with the placing announced on 1 May 2020.
Application will be made for the warrant shares to be admitted to trading on AIM and it is expected that admission will take place on or around 30 November 2020.
Upon admission, the issued share capital of the company will consist of 36,252,748 ordinary shares of 2p each. The company does not hold any shares in treasury.
At 2:35pm: [LON:BRH] Braveheart Investment Group PLC share price was 0p at 51.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
