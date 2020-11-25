Interim Result

26/11/2020 Mulberry Group PLC (MUL)

26/11/2020 Mountview Estates PLC (MTVW)

26/11/2020 Motorpoint Group PLC (MOTR)

26/11/2020 Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)

26/11/2020 Newriver Reit PLC (NRR)

26/11/2020 Paypoint PLC (PAY)

26/11/2020 Xps Pensions Group PLC (XPS)

26/11/2020 Ted Baker PLC (TED)

26/11/2020 Severn Trent PLC (SVT)

26/11/2020 First Property Group PLC (FPO)

26/11/2020 Jlen Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN)

26/11/2020 Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO)

27/11/2020 Harbourvest Global Private Equity Limited (HVPE)

27/11/2020 Bank Of Cyprus Holdings (BOCH)

27/11/2020 Harbourvest Global Private Equity Limited Ord Npv (HVPD)

27/11/2020 D4T4 Solutions PLC (D4T4)

30/11/2020 Eco Animal Health Group PLC (EAH)

30/11/2020 Civitas Social Housing PLC (CSH)

30/11/2020 Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL)

30/11/2020 The Panoply Holdings PLC (TPX)

30/11/2020 Discoverie Group PLC (DSCV)

30/11/2020 Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX)

30/11/2020 Draper Esprit PLC (GROW)

01/12/2020 Sosandar PLC (SOS)

01/12/2020 Mercia Asset Management PLC (MERC)

01/12/2020 Iomart Group PLC (IOM)

02/12/2020 Loungers PLC (LGRS)

03/12/2020 Clipper Logistics PLC (CLG)

03/12/2020 Go-Ahead Group PLC (GOG)

03/12/2020 Marlowe PLC (MRL)

04/12/2020 Stenprop Limited (STP)

07/12/2020 Gore Street Energy Storage Fund PLC (GSF)

07/12/2020 Ted Baker PLC (TED)

08/12/2020 Studio Retail Group PLC (STU)

08/12/2020 Redde Northgate PLC (REDD)

08/12/2020 Begbies Traynor Group PLC (BEG)

08/12/2020 Ferguson PLC (FERG)

08/12/2020 Gb Group PLC (GBG)

08/12/2020 Ashtead Group PLC (AHT)

09/12/2020 Sdi Group PLC (SDI)

09/12/2020 Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE)

09/12/2020 Stagecoach Group PLC (SGC)

10/12/2020 Cohort PLC (CHRT)

10/12/2020 Dwf Group PLC (DWF)

10/12/2020 Firstgroup PLC (FGP)

10/12/2020 Smith (Ds) PLC (SMDS)

11/12/2020 Polar Capital Technology Trust PLC (PCT)



Final Result

26/11/2020 Tracsis PLC (TRCS)

26/11/2020 Premier Miton Group PLC (PMI)

26/11/2020 Britvic PLC (BVIC)

27/11/2020 Revolution Bars Group PLC (RBG)

27/11/2020 Benchmark Holdings PLC (BMK)

01/12/2020 Hyve Group PLC (HYVE)

01/12/2020 Topps Tiles PLC (TPT)

01/12/2020 Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH)

01/12/2020 Urban&Civic PLC (UANC)

02/12/2020 Avon Rubber PLC (AVON)

02/12/2020 Future PLC (FUTR)

02/12/2020 Ixico PLC (IXI)

03/12/2020 Countryside Properties PLC (CSP)

03/12/2020 AJ Bell PLC (AJB)

03/12/2020 Oxford Metrics PLC (OMG)

08/12/2020 Renew Holdings PLC (RNWH)

08/12/2020 Numis Corporation PLC (NUM)

09/12/2020 Victrex PLC (VCT)

09/12/2020 Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust PLC (SERE)

10/12/2020 Marston's PLC (MARS)

10/12/2020 On The Beach Group PLC (OTB)

10/12/2020 Rws Holdings PLC (RWS)

15/12/2020 Shaftesbury PLC (SHB)

15/12/2020 Driver Group PLC (DRV)



AGM / EGM

26/11/2020 Brand Architekts Group PLC (BAR)

26/11/2020 JPMorgan Private Equity Ltd (JPEL)

26/11/2020 Mothercare PLC (MTC)

26/11/2020 Castillo Copper Limited Ord Npv Di (CCZ)

26/11/2020 Ironridge Resources Limited (IRR)

26/11/2020 Gulf Marine Services PLC (GMS)

26/11/2020 Clinigen Group PLC (CLIN)

26/11/2020 Cvs Group PLC (CVSG)

26/11/2020 Dx (Group) PLC (DX.)

26/11/2020 The Fulham Shore PLC (FUL)

26/11/2020 Attis Oil And Gas LTD (AOGL)

26/11/2020 Asos PLC (ASC)

26/11/2020 Scs Group PLC (SCS)

26/11/2020 Pz Cussons PLC (PZC)

26/11/2020 Thor Mining PLC (THR)

26/11/2020 Xeros Technology Group PLC (XSG)

26/11/2020 Pennpetro Energy Plc (PPP)

26/11/2020 Alternative Income Reit PLC (AIRE)

26/11/2020 Pan African Resources PLC (PAF)

27/11/2020 Sylvania Platinum Limited (SLP)

27/11/2020 Dx (Group) PLC (DX.)

27/11/2020 Castillo Copper Limited Ord Npv Di (CCZ)

27/11/2020 Clinigen Group PLC (CLIN)

27/11/2020 Ironridge Resources Limited (IRR)

27/11/2020 MetalNRG PLC (MNRG)

27/11/2020 Murray Income Trust PLC (MUT)

27/11/2020 Pennpetro Energy Plc (PPP)

27/11/2020 Mothercare PLC (MTC)

27/11/2020 Hotel Chocolat Group PLC (HOTC)

27/11/2020 Quadrise Fuels International PLC (QFI)

27/11/2020 Inspirit Energy Holdings PLC (INSP)

27/11/2020 Bushveld Minerals Limited (BMN)

27/11/2020 Asos PLC (ASC)

30/11/2020 Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited (MPO)

30/11/2020 Europa Metals LTD (EUZ)

30/11/2020 Henderson Alternative Strategies Trust PLC (HAST)

30/11/2020 Pensana Rare Earths Plc Ord 0.001 (PRE)

30/11/2020 Sylvania Platinum Limited (SLP)

30/11/2020 Quadrise Fuels International PLC (QFI)

30/11/2020 Bushveld Minerals Limited (BMN)

30/11/2020 Hotel Chocolat Group PLC (HOTC)

30/11/2020 Inspirit Energy Holdings PLC (INSP)

30/11/2020 Cvs Group PLC (CVSG)

30/11/2020 Advance Energy PLC (ADV)

30/11/2020 Seeing Machines Limited (SEE)

30/11/2020 Opg Power Ventures PLC (OPG)

01/12/2020 MetalNRG PLC (MNRG)

01/12/2020 Seeing Machines Limited (SEE)

01/12/2020 Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC (AAS)

01/12/2020 Aeorema Communications PLC (AEO)

01/12/2020 Blackrock Greater Europe Investment Trust PLC (BRGE)

01/12/2020 Advance Energy PLC (ADV)

01/12/2020 Myanmar Strategic Holdings (SHWE)

01/12/2020 Europa Metals LTD (EUZ)

02/12/2020 Henderson Alternative Strategies Trust PLC (HAST)

02/12/2020 Gunsynd PLC (GUN)

02/12/2020 Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited (MPO)

02/12/2020 Opg Power Ventures PLC (OPG)

02/12/2020 Rambler Metals & Mining PLC (RMM)

02/12/2020 Pensana Rare Earths Plc Ord 0.001 (PRE)

02/12/2020 Kingswood Holdings Limited Ord 5p (KWG)

03/12/2020 Myanmar Strategic Holdings (SHWE)

03/12/2020 Nanoco Group PLC (NANO)

03/12/2020 Kingswood Holdings Limited Ord 5p (KWG)

03/12/2020 Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC (AAS)

03/12/2020 Stv Group PLC (STVG)

03/12/2020 Cqs New City High Yield Fund Limited (NCYF)

03/12/2020 Marwyn Value Investors (MVI)

03/12/2020 Blackrock Greater Europe Investment Trust PLC (BRGE)

03/12/2020 Gunsynd PLC (GUN)

03/12/2020 Mj Gleeson PLC (GLE)

03/12/2020 Aeorema Communications PLC (AEO)

03/12/2020 Ormonde Mining PLC (ORM)

03/12/2020 B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME)

03/12/2020 Ceiba Investments Limited (CBA)

04/12/2020 Ceiba Investments Limited (CBA)

04/12/2020 Abcam PLC (ABC)

04/12/2020 Marwyn Value Investors (MVI)

04/12/2020 Cqs New City High Yield Fund Limited (NCYF)

04/12/2020 Ormonde Mining PLC (ORM)

04/12/2020 Kkv Secured Loan Fund Limited (KKVL)

04/12/2020 B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME)

04/12/2020 Warehouse Reit PLC (WHR)

04/12/2020 Vinacapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund LD (VOF)

04/12/2020 Auctus Growth Plc (AUCT)

04/12/2020 Mj Gleeson PLC (GLE)

07/12/2020 Gore Street Energy Storage Fund PLC (GSF)

07/12/2020 Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust PLC (GVP)

07/12/2020 Vinacapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund LD (VOF)

07/12/2020 Stv Group PLC (STVG)

07/12/2020 Renalytix Ai PLC (RENX)

07/12/2020 Inspecs Group PLC (SPEC)

08/12/2020 Renalytix Ai PLC (RENX)

08/12/2020 Volta Finance Ltd A (VTAS)

08/12/2020 Gattaca PLC (GATC)

08/12/2020 Greatland Gold PLC (GGP)

08/12/2020 Henderson International Income Trust PLC (HINT)

08/12/2020 Auctus Growth Plc (AUCT)

08/12/2020 Worsley Investors Limited (WINV)

08/12/2020 Allergy Therapeutics PLC (AGY)

08/12/2020 Abcam PLC (ABC)

08/12/2020 Haydale Graphene Industries PLC (HAYD)

08/12/2020 Kkv Secured Loan Fund Limited (KKVL)

09/12/2020 Riverstone Energy Limited (RSE)

09/12/2020 Cqs Natural Resources Growth And Income PLC (CYN)

09/12/2020 Gvc Holdings PLC (GVC)

09/12/2020 Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC (AIE)

09/12/2020 Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FOG)

09/12/2020 Bowleven PLC (BLVN)

09/12/2020 Orchard Funding Group PLC (ORCH)

10/12/2020 Yougov PLC (YOU)

10/12/2020 Upland Resources Limited (UPL)

10/12/2020 Amur Minerals Corporation (AMC)

10/12/2020 Lok'n Store Group PLC (LOK)

10/12/2020 Softcat PLC (SCT)

10/12/2020 Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FOG)

10/12/2020 7Digital Group PLC (7DIG)

10/12/2020 Petro Matad Limited (MATD)

10/12/2020 Bioventix PLC (BVXP)

10/12/2020 PRS Reit Plc (PRSR)

10/12/2020 Ceres Power Holdings PLC (CWR)

11/12/2020 Bellway PLC (BWY)

11/12/2020 Kefi Gold And Copper PLC (KEFI)

11/12/2020 Volution Group PLC (FAN)

11/12/2020 Star Phoenix Group LTD (STA)

11/12/2020 Up Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (UPGS)

14/12/2020 The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG)

14/12/2020 River And Mercantile Group PLC (RIV)

14/12/2020 Celtic PLC (CCP)

14/12/2020 Kibo Energy PLC (KIBO)

15/12/2020 Sareum Holdings PLC (SAR)

15/12/2020 Blancco Technology Group PLC (BLTG)



Trading Statement

26/11/2020 Vitec Group PLC (The) (VTC)

26/11/2020 Bodycote PLC (BOY)

26/11/2020 Cvs Group PLC (CVSG)

27/11/2020 Reach PLC (RCH)

30/11/2020 Vivo Energy PLC (VVO)

30/11/2020 Centralnic Group PLC (CNIC)

08/12/2020 Ferguson PLC (FERG)

09/12/2020 S & U PLC (SUS)

09/12/2020 Balfour Beatty PLC (BBY)

10/12/2020 Ocado Group PLC (OCDO)

14/12/2020 Sthree PLC (STEM)



Ex-Dividend

26/11/2020 Land Securities Group PLC (LAND)

26/11/2020 Kainos Group PLC (KNOS)

26/11/2020 Mckay Securities PLC (MCKS)

26/11/2020 National Grid PLC (NG.)

26/11/2020 Thorpe (F.W.) PLC (TFW)

26/11/2020 Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust PLC (SIGT)

26/11/2020 Warehouse Reit PLC (WHR)

26/11/2020 Hicl Infrastructure PLC (HICL)

26/11/2020 Diploma PLC (DPLM)

26/11/2020 Bellway PLC (BWY)

27/11/2020 Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (DIG)

27/11/2020 Secure Income Reit PLC (SIR)

27/11/2020 Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC (EDIN)

27/11/2020 Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP)

27/11/2020 Hilton Food Group PLC (HFG)

27/11/2020 European Opportunities Trust PLC (JEO)

27/11/2020 Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL)

27/11/2020 Tr European Growth Trust PLC (TRG)

01/12/2020 Jpmorgan China Growth & Income PLC (JCGI)

10/12/2020 Wal-mart Stores Inc Walmart Stores Ord Shs (0R1W)



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com