Interim Result
26/11/2020 Paypoint PLC (PAY)
26/11/2020 Newriver Reit PLC (NRR)
26/11/2020 Severn Trent PLC (SVT)
26/11/2020 Ted Baker PLC (TED)
26/11/2020 Xps Pensions Group PLC (XPS)
26/11/2020 Mulberry Group PLC (MUL)
26/11/2020 Mountview Estates PLC (MTVW)
26/11/2020 First Property Group PLC (FPO)
26/11/2020 Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
26/11/2020 Jlen Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN)
26/11/2020 Motorpoint Group PLC (MOTR)
26/11/2020 Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO)
Final Result
26/11/2020 Tracsis PLC (TRCS)
26/11/2020 Premier Miton Group PLC (PMI)
26/11/2020 Britvic PLC (BVIC)
AGM / EGM
26/11/2020 Pan African Resources PLC (PAF)
26/11/2020 Mothercare PLC (MTC)
26/11/2020 JPMorgan Private Equity Ltd (JPEL)
26/11/2020 Pennpetro Energy Plc (PPP)
26/11/2020 Pz Cussons PLC (PZC)
26/11/2020 Xeros Technology Group PLC (XSG)
26/11/2020 Thor Mining PLC (THR)
26/11/2020 Scs Group PLC (SCS)
26/11/2020 Ironridge Resources Limited (IRR)
26/11/2020 Gulf Marine Services PLC (GMS)
26/11/2020 Brand Architekts Group PLC (BAR)
26/11/2020 Asos PLC (ASC)
26/11/2020 Attis Oil And Gas LTD (AOGL)
26/11/2020 Castillo Copper Limited Ord Npv Di (CCZ)
26/11/2020 Clinigen Group PLC (CLIN)
26/11/2020 The Fulham Shore PLC (FUL)
26/11/2020 Dx (Group) PLC (DX.)
26/11/2020 Cvs Group PLC (CVSG)
26/11/2020 Alternative Income Reit PLC (AIRE)
Trading Statement
26/11/2020 Vitec Group PLC (The) (VTC)
26/11/2020 Cvs Group PLC (CVSG)
26/11/2020 Bodycote PLC (BOY)
Ex-Dividend
26/11/2020 National Grid PLC (NG.)
26/11/2020 Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust PLC (SIGT)
26/11/2020 Thorpe (F.W.) PLC (TFW)
26/11/2020 Warehouse Reit PLC (WHR)
26/11/2020 Mckay Securities PLC (MCKS)
26/11/2020 Land Securities Group PLC (LAND)
26/11/2020 Diploma PLC (DPLM)
26/11/2020 Hicl Infrastructure PLC (HICL)
26/11/2020 Kainos Group PLC (KNOS)
26/11/2020 Bellway PLC (BWY)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com