StockMarketWire.com - Africa-focused fuel retailer Vivo Energy said chief financial officer Johan Depraetere would stand down in the first half of 2021.
He would be succeeded by Douglas Lafferty who would join the company on 1 February and become CFO on 5 March after an initial transition period.
Lafferty was most recently CFO of Williams Grand Prix, from September 2017 until the recent conclusion of its strategic review process, sale of its Formula One business and delisting from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
He also had held senior positions at British American Tobacco.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
