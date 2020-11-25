StockMarketWire.com - Fund management group Liontrust Asset Management upped its dividend despite profit falling by more than a quarter in the first six months of its fiscal year on higher costs.
For the six months ended 30 September 2020, pre-tax profit fell 26% to £6.9 million year-on-year, while revenue rose to £75.8 million from £53.1 million.
Assets under management and advice were £20.6 billion, an increase of 41% compared to AuMA on 30 September 2019.
The fall in profit included costs of £15.4 million, up from £7.7 million, relating to acquisition-related and associated restructuring costs, the company said.
The company acquired Architas UK Investment Business on 30 October.
The interim dividend per share was raised 22% to 11.0 pence a share.
At 8:00am: [LON:LIO] Liontrust Asset Management PLC share price was 0p at 1345p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: