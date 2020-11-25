StockMarketWire.com - Security company G4S said it would resume its dividend in 2021, citing confidence in its outlook.
The company Security company said it had 'significant potential to re-rate as a result of its above-market growth outlook, higher margins from integrated security services and the material value upside in retail cash solutions.'
The move comes as GFS sought to fend off interest from Gardaworld, urging shareholders to reject the latter's takeover offer.
The company said 73% of revenue growth for 2021 was covered by new contracts already won, and added that it was on track to meet targets including revenue growth of 4-6% per annum.
