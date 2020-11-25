StockMarketWire.com - Banking group HSBC said it had received approval for its shares to be delisted from Euronext Paris on 22 December 2020.
The announcement made initially on 30 October followed a 'review of the trading volumes, costs and administrative requirements related to its listing on Euronext Paris,' the company said.
'Shareholders who do not wish to sell their HSBC Euronext shares under the sales facility or directly on Euronext Paris, or have otherwise taken no action by the delisting date, will be able to trade their HSBC Euronext shares on the LSE, subject to the terms and conditions applied by their financial intermediaries,' the company said.
At 8:45am: [LON:HSBA] HSBC Holdings PLC share price was 0p at 372.7p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
