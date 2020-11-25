StockMarketWire.com - Transport corridor analytics platform Maestrano said a contract announced in January with the ARTC rail network had been extended.
The contract had been for the scanning and analysis of an 8,500 Kilometre network, which provided for up to 36,500 kilometres of corridor scanning per year.
'Today, with over 70,000 kilometres scanned since January, Maestrano is proud to announce the contract has been extended in scope and value and that it is now contracted to through to 30 June 2023,' the company said.
At 8:57am: [LON:MNO] Maestrano Group Plc Ord 1p share price was 0p at 10p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
