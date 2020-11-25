StockMarketWire.com - Telecommunications services provider Calnex Solutions upgraded its outlook on peformance after reporting a jump in first-half profit following strong order inflow and revenue growth amid continued demand.
The company said it anticipated that its financial performance for FY21 would be ahead of current market expectations and that revenue and adjusted pre-tax profit in the second half of the year would be broadly in line with H1 FY21.
For the six months ended 30 September 2020, pre-tax profit rose 71% to £1.95 million year-on-year as revenue increased 37% to £7.7 million.
'We have experienced continued strong demand across all three areas of our product range, our three geographic markets and both our telecoms and cloud computing market sectors, once again benefiting from high levels of repeat demand from our existing customers,' it added.
