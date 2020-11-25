StockMarketWire.com - Residential property developer and urban regeneration group Sigma Capital said it had appointed Niamh Waldron as its environmental and social governance manager.
Sigma Capital said Waldron had over 30 years' experience in management and leadership roles and would serve as the company's primary point of contact for all ESG matters.
At 9:01am: [LON:SGM] Sigma Capital Group PLC share price was 0p at 125.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
