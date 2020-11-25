StockMarketWire.com - De La Rue reported narrower first-half losses as the banknote printer continued to make progress on its turnaround plan.

For the six months ended 26 September 2020, pre-tax losses narrowed to £2.5 million from £12.1 million, while revenue fell to £179.7m from £232.3m year-on-year.

The company said its cost reduction programme was on track to contribute £23m of savings in fiscal 2020/21.

The fall in revenue was mainly due to the decline in its identity solutions segment following the sale of the business in October 2019 and the run-off of the UK Passport contract.

Looking ahead, the company said it expected annual performance to meet its expectations.

'Trading for the financial year 2020/21 has been positive, with the outlook for revenue, adjusted operating profit and net debt for the full year in line with the board's expectations,' it added.




At 9:14am: [LON:DLAR] De La Rue PLC share price was 0p at 158.6p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com