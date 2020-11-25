StockMarketWire.com - Big data company GlobalData said it expected annual revenue this year to be flat amid improving sales growth.
'We have started to see momentum in sales order growth at the end of Q3 and the start of Q4 2020, which is encouraging, and will be a key driver of revenues in 2021,' the company said.
Full-year revenues are expected to be flat and adjusted EBITDA for the current financial year was expected to be in line with the board's expectations, it added.
For the 10 months to 31 October 2020, revenue was flat versus the previous period. Excluding events, revenue grew by 5% compared to the 10 months ended 31 October 2019, driven by 7% growth in subscription revenue.
At 9:24am: [LON:DATA] Globaldata PLC share price was 0p at 1545p
