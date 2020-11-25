StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas explorer Pantheon Resources said it had signed a rig contract with Nordic Calista Services to drilling a well in Alaska.
Operations for the Talitha #A well were expected to commence in January.
The well would target four independent reservoirs in three separate trapping sequences.
Pantheon Resources estimated the prospect had the potential to contain in the region of a billion barrels of recoverable oil, although ongoing work was required to formally delineate the ultimate potential of lower targets.
The Talitha prospedt lay adjacent to the Dalton Highway and Trans Alaska Pipeline with major infrastructure servicing the North Slope of Alaska offering significant financial and operational advantages.
At 9:37am: [LON:PANR] Pantheon Resources PLC share price was 0p at 40p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
