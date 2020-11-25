StockMarketWire.com - Diamond miner Petra Diamonds said its Letlapa Tala collection of five blue diamonds had been sold to a partnership between De Beers and Diacore for $40.4 million.
The stones weighed a combined 85.6 carats and the acquisition sum would be paid in cash prior to delivery of the stones.
'The result of this special tender affirms the very high value placed on blue diamonds, which are undoubtedly one of nature's rarest treasures,' chief executive Richard Duffy said.
'We believe this to be the first time that five rough blue diamonds of significant size, colour and clarity have been offered for sale at one time and we are delighted that the collection has been bought in its entirety.'
At 9:41am: [LON:PDL] Petra Diamonds Ltd share price was 0p at 1.53p
