StockMarketWire.com - Animal genetics company Genus upgraded its outlook on performance as strong momentum continued in the first four months of its fiscal year.
The company said it expects to perform ahead of its previous profit growth expectations for the financial year 2021 despite the ongoing impact of the pandemic and an adverse impact from currency headwinds of £4 million.
In the four months to 31 October 2020, the group's trading was ahead of expectations, with pre-tax adjusted showing 'strong growth compared with the same period in the prior year,' the company said.
At 9:50am: [LON:GNS] Genus PLC share price was 0p at 4350p
