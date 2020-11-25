StockMarketWire.com - The chief executive officer of Highland Gold Mining, Denis Alexandrov, has announced he is resigning from his role.
Alexandrov will step down from the 1st December 2020. From this date chairman Vladislav Sviblov will serve as acting CEO.
Highland's board have put on record their thanks to Denis for his service to the Company and wish him well in his future endeavours.
Alexandrov said: 'I would like to thank everyone at Highland Gold, as well as our investors and stakeholders, for their support and cooperation over the past five years. It has been my pleasure to work with such a dedicated team and to contribute to the progress at the company.'
At 1:11pm: [LON:HGM] Highland Gold Mining LD share price was 0p at 302.8p
