Interim Result
27/11/2020 Harbourvest Global Private Equity Limited Ord Npv (HVPD)
27/11/2020 Bank Of Cyprus Holdings (BOCH)
27/11/2020 D4T4 Solutions PLC (D4T4)
27/11/2020 Harbourvest Global Private Equity Limited (HVPE)
30/11/2020 Eco Animal Health Group PLC (EAH)
30/11/2020 Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX)
30/11/2020 The Panoply Holdings PLC (TPX)
30/11/2020 Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL)
30/11/2020 Discoverie Group PLC (DSCV)
30/11/2020 Draper Esprit PLC (GROW)
30/11/2020 Civitas Social Housing PLC (CSH)
30/11/2020 Accsys Technologies PLC (AXS)
01/12/2020 Iomart Group PLC (IOM)
01/12/2020 Sosandar PLC (SOS)
01/12/2020 Mercia Asset Management PLC (MERC)
02/12/2020 Loungers PLC (LGRS)
03/12/2020 Marlowe PLC (MRL)
03/12/2020 Go-Ahead Group PLC (GOG)
03/12/2020 Clipper Logistics PLC (CLG)
04/12/2020 Stenprop Limited (STP)
07/12/2020 Ted Baker PLC (TED)
07/12/2020 Gore Street Energy Storage Fund PLC (GSF)
08/12/2020 Studio Retail Group PLC (STU)
08/12/2020 Begbies Traynor Group PLC (BEG)
08/12/2020 Gb Group PLC (GBG)
08/12/2020 Redde Northgate PLC (REDD)
08/12/2020 Ashtead Group PLC (AHT)
08/12/2020 Ferguson PLC (FERG)
09/12/2020 Sdi Group PLC (SDI)
09/12/2020 Stagecoach Group PLC (SGC)
09/12/2020 Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE)
10/12/2020 Dwf Group PLC (DWF)
10/12/2020 Cohort PLC (CHRT)
10/12/2020 Smith (Ds) PLC (SMDS)
10/12/2020 Firstgroup PLC (FGP)
11/12/2020 Polar Capital Technology Trust PLC (PCT)
16/12/2020 Frp Advisory Group PLC (FRP)
16/12/2020 Dixons Carphone PLC (DC.)
Final Result
27/11/2020 Revolution Bars Group PLC (RBG)
27/11/2020 Benchmark Holdings PLC (BMK)
01/12/2020 Hyve Group PLC (HYVE)
01/12/2020 Topps Tiles PLC (TPT)
01/12/2020 Urban&Civic PLC (UANC)
01/12/2020 Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH)
02/12/2020 Future PLC (FUTR)
02/12/2020 Avon Rubber PLC (AVON)
02/12/2020 Ixico PLC (IXI)
03/12/2020 Countryside Properties PLC (CSP)
03/12/2020 Oxford Metrics PLC (OMG)
03/12/2020 AJ Bell PLC (AJB)
08/12/2020 Numis Corporation PLC (NUM)
08/12/2020 Renew Holdings PLC (RNWH)
09/12/2020 Victrex PLC (VCT)
09/12/2020 Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust PLC (SERE)
10/12/2020 Marston's PLC (MARS)
10/12/2020 Rws Holdings PLC (RWS)
10/12/2020 On The Beach Group PLC (OTB)
15/12/2020 Shaftesbury PLC (SHB)
15/12/2020 Driver Group PLC (DRV)
16/12/2020 Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (FGT)
AGM / EGM
27/11/2020 Pennpetro Energy Plc (PPP)
27/11/2020 Castillo Copper Limited Ord Npv Di (CCZ)
27/11/2020 Asos PLC (ASC)
27/11/2020 Bushveld Minerals Limited (BMN)
27/11/2020 Dx (Group) PLC (DX.)
27/11/2020 Clinigen Group PLC (CLIN)
27/11/2020 Quadrise Fuels International PLC (QFI)
27/11/2020 Inspirit Energy Holdings PLC (INSP)
27/11/2020 Hotel Chocolat Group PLC (HOTC)
27/11/2020 Sylvania Platinum Limited (SLP)
27/11/2020 Mothercare PLC (MTC)
27/11/2020 Murray Income Trust PLC (MUT)
27/11/2020 Ironridge Resources Limited (IRR)
27/11/2020 MetalNRG PLC (MNRG)
30/11/2020 Seeing Machines Limited (SEE)
30/11/2020 Pensana Rare Earths Plc Ord 0.001 (PRE)
30/11/2020 Quadrise Fuels International PLC (QFI)
30/11/2020 Cvs Group PLC (CVSG)
30/11/2020 Inspirit Energy Holdings PLC (INSP)
30/11/2020 Europa Metals LTD (EUZ)
30/11/2020 Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited (MPO)
30/11/2020 Henderson Alternative Strategies Trust PLC (HAST)
30/11/2020 Sylvania Platinum Limited (SLP)
30/11/2020 Opg Power Ventures PLC (OPG)
30/11/2020 Advance Energy PLC (ADV)
30/11/2020 Hotel Chocolat Group PLC (HOTC)
30/11/2020 Bushveld Minerals Limited (BMN)
01/12/2020 MetalNRG PLC (MNRG)
01/12/2020 Europa Metals LTD (EUZ)
01/12/2020 Blackrock Greater Europe Investment Trust PLC (BRGE)
01/12/2020 Myanmar Strategic Holdings (SHWE)
01/12/2020 Aeorema Communications PLC (AEO)
01/12/2020 Advance Energy PLC (ADV)
01/12/2020 Seeing Machines Limited (SEE)
01/12/2020 Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC (AAS)
02/12/2020 Rambler Metals & Mining PLC (RMM)
02/12/2020 Gunsynd PLC (GUN)
02/12/2020 Kingswood Holdings Limited Ord 5p (KWG)
02/12/2020 Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited (MPO)
02/12/2020 Opg Power Ventures PLC (OPG)
02/12/2020 Henderson Alternative Strategies Trust PLC (HAST)
02/12/2020 Pensana Rare Earths Plc Ord 0.001 (PRE)
03/12/2020 Blackrock Greater Europe Investment Trust PLC (BRGE)
03/12/2020 Kingswood Holdings Limited Ord 5p (KWG)
03/12/2020 Cqs New City High Yield Fund Limited (NCYF)
03/12/2020 Ormonde Mining PLC (ORM)
03/12/2020 Aeorema Communications PLC (AEO)
03/12/2020 Myanmar Strategic Holdings (SHWE)
03/12/2020 Stv Group PLC (STVG)
03/12/2020 Nanoco Group PLC (NANO)
03/12/2020 Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC (AAS)
03/12/2020 Mj Gleeson PLC (GLE)
03/12/2020 Ceiba Investments Limited (CBA)
03/12/2020 Marwyn Value Investors (MVI)
03/12/2020 Gunsynd PLC (GUN)
03/12/2020 B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME)
04/12/2020 Ceiba Investments Limited (CBA)
04/12/2020 Kkv Secured Loan Fund Limited (KKVL)
04/12/2020 Abcam PLC (ABC)
04/12/2020 Cqs New City High Yield Fund Limited (NCYF)
04/12/2020 Marwyn Value Investors (MVI)
04/12/2020 Warehouse Reit PLC (WHR)
04/12/2020 Vinacapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund LD (VOF)
04/12/2020 B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME)
04/12/2020 Mj Gleeson PLC (GLE)
04/12/2020 Ormonde Mining PLC (ORM)
04/12/2020 Auctus Growth Plc (AUCT)
07/12/2020 Gore Street Energy Storage Fund PLC (GSF)
07/12/2020 Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust PLC (GVP)
07/12/2020 Stv Group PLC (STVG)
07/12/2020 Inspecs Group PLC (SPEC)
07/12/2020 Vinacapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund LD (VOF)
07/12/2020 Renalytix Ai PLC (RENX)
08/12/2020 Renalytix Ai PLC (RENX)
08/12/2020 Haydale Graphene Industries PLC (HAYD)
08/12/2020 Henderson International Income Trust PLC (HINT)
08/12/2020 Gattaca PLC (GATC)
08/12/2020 Greatland Gold PLC (GGP)
08/12/2020 Auctus Growth Plc (AUCT)
08/12/2020 Worsley Investors Limited (WINV)
08/12/2020 Abcam PLC (ABC)
08/12/2020 Allergy Therapeutics PLC (AGY)
08/12/2020 Kkv Secured Loan Fund Limited (KKVL)
08/12/2020 Volta Finance Ltd A (VTAS)
09/12/2020 Riverstone Energy Limited (RSE)
09/12/2020 Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FOG)
09/12/2020 Cqs Natural Resources Growth And Income PLC (CYN)
09/12/2020 Orchard Funding Group PLC (ORCH)
09/12/2020 Gvc Holdings PLC (GVC)
09/12/2020 Bowleven PLC (BLVN)
09/12/2020 Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC (AIE)
10/12/2020 Amur Minerals Corporation (AMC)
10/12/2020 Yougov PLC (YOU)
10/12/2020 Softcat PLC (SCT)
10/12/2020 Ekf Diagnostics Holdings PLC (EKF)
10/12/2020 7Digital Group PLC (7DIG)
10/12/2020 Upland Resources Limited (UPL)
10/12/2020 Lok'n Store Group PLC (LOK)
10/12/2020 Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FOG)
10/12/2020 Petro Matad Limited (MATD)
10/12/2020 Bioventix PLC (BVXP)
10/12/2020 Ceres Power Holdings PLC (CWR)
10/12/2020 PRS Reit Plc (PRSR)
11/12/2020 Up Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (UPGS)
11/12/2020 Star Phoenix Group LTD (STA)
11/12/2020 Kefi Gold And Copper PLC (KEFI)
11/12/2020 Volution Group PLC (FAN)
11/12/2020 Bellway PLC (BWY)
14/12/2020 Kibo Energy PLC (KIBO)
14/12/2020 The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG)
14/12/2020 Celtic PLC (CCP)
14/12/2020 River And Mercantile Group PLC (RIV)
15/12/2020 Sareum Holdings PLC (SAR)
15/12/2020 Blancco Technology Group PLC (BLTG)
16/12/2020 Eqtec PLC (EQT)
16/12/2020 Ncondezi Energy Limited (NCCL)
16/12/2020 Orosur Mining INC (OMI)
16/12/2020 Oilex LD (OEX)
16/12/2020 Tavistock Investments PLC (TAVI)
16/12/2020 Telecom Plus PLC (TEP)
16/12/2020 InnovaDerma Plc (IDP)
Trading Statement
27/11/2020 Reach PLC (RCH)
30/11/2020 Vivo Energy PLC (VVO)
30/11/2020 Centralnic Group PLC (CNIC)
08/12/2020 Mears Group PLC (MER)
08/12/2020 Ferguson PLC (FERG)
09/12/2020 S & U PLC (SUS)
09/12/2020 Balfour Beatty PLC (BBY)
10/12/2020 Ocado Group PLC (OCDO)
14/12/2020 Sthree PLC (STEM)
Ex-Dividend
27/11/2020 Hilton Food Group PLC (HFG)
27/11/2020 European Opportunities Trust PLC (JEO)
27/11/2020 Secure Income Reit PLC (SIR)
27/11/2020 Tr European Growth Trust PLC (TRG)
27/11/2020 Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP)
27/11/2020 Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL)
27/11/2020 Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC (EDIN)
27/11/2020 Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (DIG)
01/12/2020 Jpmorgan China Growth & Income PLC (JCGI)
02/12/2020 Blackrock Smaller CO Trust PLC (BRSC)
02/12/2020 Clinigen Group PLC (CLIN)
02/12/2020 London Finance & Investment Group PLC (LFI)
10/12/2020 Wal-mart Stores Inc Walmart Stores Ord Shs (0R1W)
