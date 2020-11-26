StockMarketWire.com - Consumer goods group PZ Cussons has announced the appointment of Sarah Pollard as chief financial officer and member of the board of directors with effect from 4 January 2021.
Pollard joins PZ Cussons from frozen food company Nomad Foods, where she most recently served as deputy chief financial officer of the Nomad Group.
Chair Caroline Silver said: 'We are excited to welcome Sarah to PZ Cussons. She will be an excellent addition to the executive team and brings a breadth and depth of experience in the consumer goods sector that will be highly valuable to the company.'
Interim chief financial officer Alan Bergin will continue in his current role until January and then through a handover period, the company said.
Chief executive Jonathan Myers added: 'I would like to thank Alan for the significant impact he has had on the business during his tenure both before my arrival and during my time as chief executive officer. His professionalism, energy and support have helped steer PZ Cussons through very challenging times.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
