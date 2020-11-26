StockMarketWire.com - Pub group Mitchells & Butlers has reported a pre-tax loss for the year of £123 million, while total revenue and operating profit declined as a result of an 'uncertain and challenging year'.
Total revenue fell by 34.1% to £1,475 million in the 52 weeks to 26 September 2020, down from £2,237 million in the full year 2019.
The group announced full-year operating profit of £8 million, compared to £297 million a year earlier.
In its results, Mitchells & Butlers reported that adjusted operating profit of £99 million declined by 68.8% and a statutory loss before tax of £123 million was recognised for the period.
Like-for-like sales over the period were down by 3.5%, 'with a strong start to the year superseded by the subsequent impact of a prolonged period of enforced closure and social distancing restrictions'.
The company reported that prior to Covid-19 it had a 'strong start to FY 2020, with particularly good growth over the festive period' and that like-for-like sales growth had remained consistently ahead of the market.
Chief executive Phil Urban said: 'Throughout a very uncertain and challenging year our businesses and teams have adapted quickly, creating a safe environment for guests and putting us in a strong position to benefit when consumers are able to eat out again.
'We saw direct evidence of this from a strong trading period in July and August before further restrictions came into force.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: