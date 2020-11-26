StockMarketWire.com - Real estate investment company LXi REIT said it had acquired 11 foodstores and two discount stores from five different vendors and developers for £61 million.
The acquisitions had been acquired at an attractive average net initial yield of 5.7% and with a 'strong and diversified tenant base in the form of Aldi, Lidl, Waitrose, Co-op, Iceland, B&M and The Range,' the company said.
The acquisitions were let or pre-let on long, index-linked or fixed uplift leases with low current rents, averaging £14 per sq ft, and low capital value pricing, averaging £230 per sq ft.
'The group's whole portfolio now has a long WAULT to first break of 22 years, with 96% index-linked or fixed uplift rent reviews...' it added.
At 8:13am: [LON:LXI] Lxi Reit PLC share price was 0p at 122.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: