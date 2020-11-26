StockMarketWire.com - JLEN Environmental Assets reported a fall in first-half profit as income was held back by a loss on investments as a decline in electricity and gas prices forecasts weighed.

For the half year to 30 September 2020, pre-tax profit fell to £10.7 million from £16.2 million year-on-year as operating income fell to £13.9 million from £19.3 million.

Net asset value per share was 96.1 pence, down from 97.5 pence, primarily driven by 'the effect of the reduction in long-term electricity and gas price forecasts,' the company said.

The portfolio valuation as at 30 September 2020 was £552.9m, up from £537.1m last year.

The company declared an interim dividend of 1.69 pence a share and reaffirmed its targeted dividends of 6.76 pence for the year to 31 March 2021.

'The company has not experienced any Covid-related adverse impact to its pipeline, which remains robust ...,' JLEN said.

At 8:21am: [LON:JLEN] Jlen Environmental Assets Group Limited share price was 0p at 119p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com