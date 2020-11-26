StockMarketWire.com - Telecom company Vodafone has announced that the merger of Indus Towers and Bharti Infratel has completed.
It said the combined company is listed on the National Stock Exchange of India and the Bombay Stock Exchange and will, in due course, be renamed Indus Towers.
Vodafone has been issued with 757.8 million shares in the combined company in exchange for its 42% shareholding in Indus Towers, equivalent to a 28.1% shareholding in the combined company.
