StockMarketWire.com - Actual Experience said it had won an order for its human experience management offering from an unnamed energy supplier.
Under the contract, the company will undertake a business impact assessment, using its software to analyse the digital experience of the client's 10,000 home and office-based employees for one month.
The customer would have the option to continue the ongoing HXM continuous improvement service following completion of the business impact assessment project, the company said.
This order confirmed 'the emerging opportunity for the business impact assessment offering to meet the urgent need of its channel partners and their enterprise customers as they address the continued challenges of COVID-19-related changes and newly established ways of working across the world,' Actual Experience said.
At 9:02am: [LON:ACT] Actual Experience Plc share price was 0p at 85p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
