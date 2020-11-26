StockMarketWire.com - Building services company TClarke said it continued to trade in line with expectations for the full year following contract wins in the second half of the year.
The company reiterated expectations for turnover in 2020 to be circa £240m and underlying EBIT to be approximately £6m.
'TClarke achieved its target 3% EBIT margin in Q1, broke even on much reduced volumes in Q2 and expects to deliver a 3% margin for H2,' the company said.
During the second half of the year, TClarke won new projects from clients across a wide range of sectors, taking its forward order book to £422m, up 17% from the same period last year.
'Looking beyond 2020 our proven strategy remains to focus on projects and markets that meet our margin and growth criteria,' the company said.
