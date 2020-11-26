StockMarketWire.com - Virtual reality software provider VR Education has announced that its 'showcase experience', Shuttle Commander, will be released on 30 November 2020 at 6pm CET for all PC based VR platforms.
Shuttle Commander, which allows users to take part in the Hubble space telescope missions is the follow-up to VR Education's Apollo 11 VR experience.
The group said it anticipates that Shuttle Commander will appeal to a broader user base.
Chief executive David Whelan said: 'We are delighted to announce the release on 30 November 2020 of Shuttle Commander for PC VR users as this is the definitive version of the educational game and something we hope will prove just as popular as our previous space title Apollo 11.'
