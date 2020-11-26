StockMarketWire.com - Delivery solutions company DX said it was on track to perform 'materially' better than current market expectations as strong momentum had continued.
The company reported that volumes were better than expected in its new fiscal year and margins were improving in DX Freight.
'As we reported on 17 September 2020, trading in the first months of the new financial year has been ahead of the same period in 2019, and I am pleased to report that this has continued, without any sign as yet of an adverse impact from the second national coronavirus lockdown,' the company said.
