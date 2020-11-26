StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company Clinigen reiterated its outlook for 2021 organic net revenue growth to be toward the lower end of its 5%-to-10% medium-term guidance range.
The company said trading in 2021 had been in-line with market expectations despite the ongoing impact of COVID-19.
'As previously stated, we expect growth to be more weighted to H2 than in previous years due to the impact of COVID-19 and the timing of shipments for Proleukin to key customers,' the company said.
At 10:04am: [LON:CLIN] Clinigen Group PLC share price was 0p at 683p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
