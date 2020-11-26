StockMarketWire.com - Fashion group Boohoo has appointed Sir Brian Leveson to provide independent oversight of its Agenda for Change programme as it seeks to recover from the ethical scandal that emerged earlier this year.
The programme was launched to deliver 'long-lasting and meaningful change' to Boohoo's supply chain and business practices, the company said. Earlier this year it emerged that workers in some of its Uk factories were being paid as little as £3.50 an hour, far below the national minimum wage.
Sir Brian will report directly to the board and his reports will be made public. Boohoo said he had also appointed legal and independent enquiry and enforcement specialists to supplement the Agenda for Change programme, to ensure that everyone associated with the supply chain is treated 'fully in accordance with the law and the principles of ethical trading'.
Sir Brian was appointed Queens Counsel in 1986 and has served as a judge on the UK's High Court and Court of Appeal. He retired from the bench in June 2019 and is currently the Investigatory Powers Commissioner.
Boohoo has appointed KPMG to assist with the Agenda for Change programme. The consulting giant will work with the company's responsible sourcing and compliance team and existing supply chain auditors.
At 2:04pm: [LON:BOO] Boohoo Group PLC share price was 0p at 282p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
