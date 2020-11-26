StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare company EKF Diagnostics has sold more than half of its stake in artificial intelligence-based diagnostics firm Renalytix AI.

EKF sold nearly 1.7 million shares at £4.60 each, it announced this morning, raising just over £7.7 million.

After dealing expenses, this meant a profit of £5.6 million for EKF, it said.

Following the transaction, EKF still holds 1 million shares in Renalytix AI, approximately 1.4% of the company's outstanding shares.


At 2:20pm:

[LON:EKF] EKF Diagnostics Holdings PLC share price was 0p at 66.75p

[LON:RENX] Renalytix Ai PLC share price was 0p at 436p



