StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare company EKF Diagnostics has sold more than half of its stake in artificial intelligence-based diagnostics firm Renalytix AI.
EKF sold nearly 1.7 million shares at £4.60 each, it announced this morning, raising just over £7.7 million.
After dealing expenses, this meant a profit of £5.6 million for EKF, it said.
Following the transaction, EKF still holds 1 million shares in Renalytix AI, approximately 1.4% of the company's outstanding shares.
At 2:20pm:
[LON:EKF] EKF Diagnostics Holdings PLC share price was 0p at 66.75p
[LON:RENX] Renalytix Ai PLC share price was 0p at 436p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Latest share price and company details: