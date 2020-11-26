StockMarketWire.com - Esports specialist Gfinity has been appointed by English football's Premier League to run its official esports franchise.
Gfinity will run the third season of ePremier League, an online tournament for UK players of EA Sports' FIFA 21 game. It is the third successive year Gfinity has won this contract.
The company has been appointed to develop and execute online qualification for the tournament via its proprietary tournament management platform. It will also develop and execute online club play-offs in the weeks leading up to the finals, which will take place in spring 2021.
Players compete for three months across three rounds. Registration for this year's competition opens on 3 December 2020, with online qualification beginning in January 2021.
John Clarke, Gfinity chief executive, said: 'This event sits in Gfinity's strategic pillar of building communities for others utilising our tech IP and world class production skills.
'In addition to being appointed by the Premier League, in the past four weeks we have also designed and delivered programmes for Formula 1, Red Bull and Cadburys.'
