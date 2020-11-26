StockMarketWire.com - Technology company Dods Group has announced the appointment of Mark Smith as non-executive chairman, effective immediately.
Smith had held the role on an interim basis since June when previous chairman David Hammond died.
In addition, Vijay Vaghela has been appointed as a non-executive director on board of Dods, and will succeed Smith as chair of the board's audit committee.
Vaghela is currently chief operating officer of National World, and was previously group finance director of Reach, formerly Trinity Mirror. He has also served in various senior roles at Trinity Mirror including interim CEO in 2012.
Smith said: 'I am very pleased to welcome someone of Vijay's calibre to our board and look forward to the contribution he will bring. His extensive experience in both media and finance will give us valuable insight as Dods continues to evolve.
'I am also delighted to confirm my role as chairman and look forward to continuing to work with the board and management on driving the Dods strategy.'
