CA
30/11/2020 13:30 industrial product & raw materials price indexes
30/11/2020 13:30 balance of payments
30/11/2020 13:30 building permits
01/12/2020 13:30 GDP
01/12/2020 14:30 manufacturing PMI
02/12/2020 13:30 labour productivity
CH
30/11/2020 07:30 retail sales
30/11/2020 08:00 KOF economic barometer
01/12/2020 06:45 GDP
01/12/2020 08:30 procure.ch PMI
02/12/2020 07:30 CPI
CN
30/11/2020 02:30 CFLP manufacturing PMI
30/11/2020 02:30 CFLP non-manufacturing PMI
01/12/2020 03:15 manufacturing PMI
03/12/2020 03:15 services PMI
DE
30/11/2020 13:00 provisional CPI
01/12/2020 08:55 manufacturing PMI
01/12/2020 08:55 labour market statistics
03/12/2020 08:55 services PMI
ES
30/11/2020 08:00 flash estimate CPI
01/12/2020 08:15 manufacturing PMI
02/12/2020 08:00 unemployment
03/12/2020 08:15 services PMI
EU
01/12/2020 09:00 manufacturing PMI
01/12/2020 10:00 Flash Estimate euro area inflation
02/12/2020 10:00 unemployment
02/12/2020 10:00 PPI
03/12/2020 09:00 services PMI
03/12/2020 10:00 retail trade
FR
01/12/2020 08:50 manufacturing PMI
03/12/2020 08:50 services PMI
IE
01/12/2020 01:01 manufacturing PMI
02/12/2020 11:00 unemployment
03/12/2020 01:01 services PMI
IT
30/11/2020 10:00 provisional CPI
01/12/2020 08:45 manufacturing PMI
01/12/2020 09:00 GDP
02/12/2020 09:00 unemployment
03/12/2020 08:45 services PMI
JP
29/11/2020 23:50 preliminary retail sales
29/11/2020 23:50 preliminary industrial production
30/11/2020 05:00 construction orders
30/11/2020 05:00 housing starts
30/11/2020 23:30 labour force survey
01/12/2020 00:30 manufacturing PMI
01/12/2020 05:00 auto sales
02/12/2020 05:00 consumer confidence
03/12/2020 00:30 services PMI
UK
30/11/2020 09:30 money and credit
01/12/2020 09:30 manufacturing PMI
02/12/2020 00:01 shop price index
02/12/2020 09:30 Narrow money (Notes & Coin) and reserve balances
03/12/2020 09:30 services PMI
US
01/12/2020 14:45 manufacturing PMI
01/12/2020 15:00 ISM manufacturing PMI
02/12/2020 13:15 ADP national employment report
02/12/2020 19:00 Fed's Beige Book
03/12/2020 13:30 unemployment insurance weekly claims report
03/12/2020 14:45 services PMI
03/12/2020 15:00 ISM report on business services PMI
03/12/2020 17:00 monthly retail chain store sales index
