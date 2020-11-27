Interim Result
30/11/2020 Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL)
30/11/2020 Accsys Technologies PLC (AXS)
30/11/2020 Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX)
30/11/2020 Draper Esprit PLC (GROW)
30/11/2020 Eco Animal Health Group PLC (EAH)
30/11/2020 The Panoply Holdings PLC (TPX)
30/11/2020 Civitas Social Housing PLC (CSH)
30/11/2020 Discoverie Group PLC (DSCV)
01/12/2020 Mercia Asset Management PLC (MERC)
01/12/2020 Sosandar PLC (SOS)
01/12/2020 Iomart Group PLC (IOM)
01/12/2020 Ince Group PLC (The) (INCE)
02/12/2020 Loungers PLC (LGRS)
03/12/2020 Clipper Logistics PLC (CLG)
03/12/2020 Go-Ahead Group PLC (GOG)
03/12/2020 Marlowe PLC (MRL)
04/12/2020 Stenprop Limited (STP)
Final Result
30/11/2020 Tharisa Plc (THS)
01/12/2020 Topps Tiles PLC (TPT)
01/12/2020 Urban&Civic PLC (UANC)
01/12/2020 Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH)
01/12/2020 Hyve Group PLC (HYVE)
02/12/2020 Avon Rubber PLC (AVON)
02/12/2020 Future PLC (FUTR)
02/12/2020 Residential Secure Income PLC (RESI)
02/12/2020 Ixico PLC (IXI)
03/12/2020 Countryside Properties PLC (CSP)
03/12/2020 Oxford Metrics PLC (OMG)
03/12/2020 AJ Bell PLC (AJB)
AGM / EGM
30/11/2020 Europa Metals LTD (EUZ)
30/11/2020 Sylvania Platinum Limited (SLP)
30/11/2020 Opg Power Ventures PLC (OPG)
30/11/2020 Henderson Alternative Strategies Trust PLC (HAST)
30/11/2020 Hotel Chocolat Group PLC (HOTC)
30/11/2020 Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited (MPO)
30/11/2020 Seeing Machines Limited (SEE)
30/11/2020 Inspirit Energy Holdings PLC (INSP)
30/11/2020 Bushveld Minerals Limited (BMN)
30/11/2020 Cvs Group PLC (CVSG)
30/11/2020 Quadrise Fuels International PLC (QFI)
30/11/2020 Advance Energy PLC (ADV)
30/11/2020 Pensana Rare Earths Plc Ord 0.001 (PRE)
01/12/2020 Advance Energy PLC (ADV)
01/12/2020 Myanmar Strategic Holdings (SHWE)
01/12/2020 Seeing Machines Limited (SEE)
01/12/2020 Europa Metals LTD (EUZ)
01/12/2020 Blackrock Greater Europe Investment Trust PLC (BRGE)
01/12/2020 Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC (AAS)
01/12/2020 MetalNRG PLC (MNRG)
01/12/2020 Aeorema Communications PLC (AEO)
02/12/2020 Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited (MPO)
02/12/2020 Kingswood Holdings Limited Ord 5p (KWG)
02/12/2020 Gunsynd PLC (GUN)
02/12/2020 Opg Power Ventures PLC (OPG)
02/12/2020 Henderson Alternative Strategies Trust PLC (HAST)
02/12/2020 Pensana Rare Earths Plc Ord 0.001 (PRE)
02/12/2020 Rambler Metals & Mining PLC (RMM)
03/12/2020 Ormonde Mining PLC (ORM)
03/12/2020 Marwyn Value Investors (MVI)
03/12/2020 Nanoco Group PLC (NANO)
03/12/2020 Cqs New City High Yield Fund Limited (NCYF)
03/12/2020 Gunsynd PLC (GUN)
03/12/2020 B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME)
03/12/2020 Stv Group PLC (STVG)
03/12/2020 Aeorema Communications PLC (AEO)
03/12/2020 Myanmar Strategic Holdings (SHWE)
03/12/2020 Blackrock Greater Europe Investment Trust PLC (BRGE)
03/12/2020 Kingswood Holdings Limited Ord 5p (KWG)
03/12/2020 Ceiba Investments Limited (CBA)
03/12/2020 Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC (AAS)
03/12/2020 Mj Gleeson PLC (GLE)
04/12/2020 Warehouse Reit PLC (WHR)
04/12/2020 Vinacapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund LD (VOF)
04/12/2020 Kkv Secured Loan Fund Limited (KKVL)
04/12/2020 B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME)
04/12/2020 Auctus Growth Plc (AUCT)
04/12/2020 Abcam PLC (ABC)
04/12/2020 Ceiba Investments Limited (CBA)
04/12/2020 Mj Gleeson PLC (GLE)
04/12/2020 Cqs New City High Yield Fund Limited (NCYF)
04/12/2020 Marwyn Value Investors (MVI)
04/12/2020 Ormonde Mining PLC (ORM)
Trading Statement
30/11/2020 Vivo Energy PLC (VVO)
30/11/2020 Centralnic Group PLC (CNIC)
Ex-Dividend
01/12/2020 Jpmorgan China Growth & Income PLC (JCGI)
02/12/2020 Clinigen Group PLC (CLIN)
02/12/2020 London Finance & Investment Group PLC (LFI)
02/12/2020 Blackrock Smaller CO Trust PLC (BRSC)
03/12/2020 Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI)
03/12/2020 Premier Miton Group PLC (PMI)
03/12/2020 Pets AT Home Group PLC (PETS)
03/12/2020 Lxi Reit PLC (LXI)
03/12/2020 Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO)
03/12/2020 Personal Assets Trust PLC (PNL)
03/12/2020 Record PLC (REC)
03/12/2020 Town Centre Securities PLC (TOWN)
03/12/2020 Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM)
03/12/2020 Yougov PLC (YOU)
03/12/2020 Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC (TEM)
03/12/2020 Sdcl Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC (SEIT)
03/12/2020 3I Group PLC (III)
03/12/2020 Rm Secured Direct Lending PLC (RMDL)
03/12/2020 Pz Cussons PLC (PZC)
03/12/2020 Hochschild Mining PLC (HOC)
03/12/2020 Carr's Group PLC (CARR)
03/12/2020 Caledonia Investments PLC (CLDN)
03/12/2020 CML Microsystems PLC (CML)
03/12/2020 Big Yellow Group PLC (BYG)
03/12/2020 Bunzl PLC (BNZL)
03/12/2020 Avi Global Trust PLC (AGT)
03/12/2020 Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC (ASLI)
03/12/2020 Civitas Social Housing PLC (CSH)
03/12/2020 Daily Mail and General Trust PLC (DMGT)
03/12/2020 Helical PLC (HLCL)
03/12/2020 Alternative Credit Investments PLC (ACI)
03/12/2020 Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS)
03/12/2020 Contourglobal PLC (GLO)
03/12/2020 Devro PLC (DVO)
03/12/2020 Fidelity Special Values PLC (FSV)
03/12/2020 Ig Design Group PLC (IGR)
