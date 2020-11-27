StockMarketWire.com - Energy company Cairn Energy said that Nicoletta Giadrossi would be appointed chair from 1 January 2021.
Giadrossi would succeed Ian Tyler who, after seven years on the Cairn Board including six as Chairman. Tyler announced in May this year that he would retire from the board on appointment of a successor.
Giadrossi was one of the company's existing non-executive directors and was first appointed to the board in January 2017.
'In line with UK Corporate Governance Code recommendations, from 1 January 2021 Nicoletta will step down as chair of the remuneration committee (but shall remain a member of the committee) and will also retire as a member of the audit committee,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
