StockMarketWire.com - Investment company HarbourVest Global Private Equity reported a rise in net assets in the six months through July, outperforming its benchmark as markets recovered.
For the six-months ended 31 July 2020, net asset value per share rose 2.2% to $28.18, outperforming the FTSE All World Total Return Index by 2.3% over the period.
Opportunistic secondary co-investment transaction was the largest single-fund contributor to NAV per share growth, the company said.
Distributions outperforming initial expectations, though remained below pre-COVID-19 levels, it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
