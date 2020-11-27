StockMarketWire.com - Brick manufacturer Michelmersh Brick Holdings has reported an increase in turnover in the four months to the end of October, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic.
Turnover for the period July to October was 7% higher than the same period last year, it said.
It meant the company was able to repay £0.5 million in government support received earlier this year from the Job Retention Scheme.
Ahead of the end of its financial year on 31 December, Michelmersh's board said it expected to report a positive cash position and pay a final dividend of 2.25p per share.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: