StockMarketWire.com - Cloud platform LoopUp warned on performance following an acceleration in churn in its non-professional services segments amid a rise in competition.
The company said it expected performance 'moderately below current market expectations,' with revenue forecast to be no lower than £50 million, about 18% growth on FY2019, and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, no lower than £15 million, about 134% growth on FY2019.
'(W)e are seeing an acceleration of churn in non-PS sectors, where our meetings capability is less differentiated and competition is more intense, the company said. 'Here, we expect trading to remain challenging, although this now represents just 14% of total LoopUp platform revenue.'
Its core professional services meetings and event businesses, however, had continued to trade robustly versus pre-pandemic levels.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
