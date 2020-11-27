StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas company Serinus Energy has raised $21 million from a share placing, it announced this morning.

The company issued nearly 788 million new shares at 2p each.

Serinus said the proceeds of the placing would be used as part of a proposal to retire its convertible debt, as well as to pay for the installation of the first pumps in a well for its Sabria field in Tunisia.

Three Serinus directors participated in the fundraising, buying 2.9 million shares between them.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com