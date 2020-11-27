StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas company Serinus Energy has raised $21 million from a share placing, it announced this morning.
The company issued nearly 788 million new shares at 2p each.
Serinus said the proceeds of the placing would be used as part of a proposal to retire its convertible debt, as well as to pay for the installation of the first pumps in a well for its Sabria field in Tunisia.
Three Serinus directors participated in the fundraising, buying 2.9 million shares between them.
At 8:15am: [LON:SENX] Serinus Energy Plc Ord Npv share price was 0p at 3.2p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
