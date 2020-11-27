StockMarketWire.com - Clinical diagnostic market services provider Immunodiagnostic Systems said that two Covid-19 antigen test kits were available for sale in the UK, European Union and other countries which accepted the CE mark as the basis of regulatory approval.
Both tests - providing a result within in 15 minutes - 'can be performed by a trained healthcare professional in community locations without the need for any laboratory equipment,' the company said.
At 8:25am: [LON:IDH] Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC share price was 0p at 200p
