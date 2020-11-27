StockMarketWire.com - The FTSE 100 index traded 0.4% lower at 6,333 early on Friday as Brexit talks between the UK and European Union were set to resume.
In a quiet morning for company announcements, consultancy group Capita confirmed media reports that it had entered exclusive talks with private equity company Montagu over the potential sale of its education software solutions business. 'There can be no certainty that a sale will be concluded nor any certainty over the terms of any such sale,' the company said.
Capita shares were up by 4.75% this morning to 47p.
Pub chain JD Wetherspoon said the Government's new tiered system - announced yesterday - would keep about half of its pubs closed when the England lockdown ended on 2 December.
Its share price dropped by just over 1% to £11.23.
FTSE 250-listed real estate investment trust TR Property posted a net asset value total return of 14.8% for the six months to 30 September, ahead of its benchmark. It said it was planning to maintain its full-year dividend.
The trust's shares rose 1% in early trading to 393p.
Cairn Energy announced the appointment of Nicoletta Giadrossi as chair from 1 January 2021, succeeding Ian Tyler.
The oil and gas company's stock dropped 2.41% this morning to 157.7p.
HarbourVest Global Private Equity investment trust reported a rise in net assets in the six months through July, outperforming its benchmark as markets recovered.
Its share price ticked higher by 0.12% to £17.40.
Financial services software provider Tungsten warned of a continuation in lower profitability ahead of its interim results release next month.
The AIM-quoted company's share price collapsed by more than 20% to 25p.
Conference call group LoopUp also warned on earnings, with its shares falling 42% to 90p. The company blamed a decline in activity from non-professional service customers and fierce competition. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
