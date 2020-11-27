StockMarketWire.com - Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited the Belize central bank had given the company the regulatory nod to complete its acquisition of Scotiabank's Belize subsidiary from Scotiabank Caribbean Holdings for an initial purchase price of up to US$30.5 million
Under the approval, the Central Bank of Belize ordered Scotiabank Belize merged with The Belize Bank, Caribbean Investment Holdings' existing banking business in Belize by 31 March, 2022.
The acquisition is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2021 after post-closing merger are met, the company said.
At 9:01am: [LON:CIHL] Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited Ord Npv share price was 0p at 46.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: