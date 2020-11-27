StockMarketWire.com - Carclo swung to a profit in the first half of the year as lower costs offset a fall in revenue.
The company also said that Matt Durkin-Jones would be stepping down from his role as interim chief financial officer from 17 December 2020.
For the first half of the financial year to 31 March 2021, pre-tax profit was £227,000, compared with of loss of £4.2 million year-on-year, while revenue fell to £50 million from £56.1 million.
Exceptional costs relating to continuing operations fell to £1.3m from £1.9m.
Looking ahead, the company said two significant tooling agreements were secured with a new medical customer for COVID-19 test components with supply of manufactured product due to commence in 2021.
'This is expected to offset a weaker performance in the aerospace division during the second half due to lower customer demand,' it added.
