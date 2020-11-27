StockMarketWire.com - Consultancy and advisory provider Aquila Services halved its dividend after reporting a fall in profit as revenue was hurt by a dent to operations owing to the impact of the pandemic.
For the six months ended 30 September, pre-tax profit fell to £202,000 from £254,000 year-on-year as revenue fell to £3.5 million from £3.9 million.
The company proposed an interim dividend of 0.15 pence, down from 0.30 pence last year.
Looking ahead, the company the outlook for its international business remains challenging.
At 9:21am: [LON:AQSG] Aquila Services Group Plc share price was 0p at 26p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
