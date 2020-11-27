StockMarketWire.com - Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund reported a rise in net asset value per share total return as markets rebounded from pandemic lows.
For the six month period to 31 October 2020, the net asset value per share total return was 10.6% compared to a negative 2.0% for the FTSE All-Share Index total return.
The share price total return for the same period was a positive 14.7%.
Two new positions were initiated in the period; the specialist insurer Lancashire Holdings; and the credit scorer Experian, the company said.
There were two complete sales in the period; the pub and restaurant operator Mitchells & Butlers; and the engineering company Rolls-Royce.
'Despite the opaque macro backdrop, the portfolio managers remain satisfied with the operational performance of the underlying holdings and remain optimistic about the scale of the long-term opportunities ahead for those companies,' the company said.
