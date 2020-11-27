StockMarketWire.com - Data analytics company Ixico said it had won a £1.9 million contract for a Huntington's disease study with an existing biopharmaceutical sponsor.
Under the contract, the company would provide neuroimaging services to support a clinical trial for Huntington's disease.
This would build on the company's existing relationship with the sponsor with whom they contracted a prior safety and efficacy trial in 2019, the company said.
'This contract was included in management's expectations of performance for the current financial year but adds to the Company's strong order book,' it added.
At 9:28am: [LON:IXI] IXICO plc share price was 0p at 100.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
