StockMarketWire.com - Deepverge said clinical study results had shown the ability to host the Covid-19 virus on Labskin cloned human skin microbiome.
'These results validate Labskin's ability to provide access to real-world clones of the human skin microbiome while removing the risk of transmission of the virus to human volunteers,' the company said.
The company said it would now extend the clinical study - assessing the behaviour of the Covid-19 virus on Labskin's cloned human skin microbiome - to determine whether the virus can be transferred from plastic and metal surfaces to its lab-grown human skin model and the potential risk for infection through the skin.
'The extended scientific community can monitor how long the virus remains viable on the skin and provide empirical proof of viral load over the length of time that the virus survives - to show how vulnerable and infectious a human can be in their daily interactions and activities,' it added.
At 9:35am: [LON:DVRG] share price was 0p at 22.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: