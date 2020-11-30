StockMarketWire.com - Russia-focused gold miner Petropavlovsk said it had appointed Denis Alexandrov as its chief executive.
Alexandrov was previously CEO of rival Russian producer Highland Gold Mining.
Maxim Meshcheryakov, who was appointed interim CEO in August, would remain with the company in a senior position to work Alexandrov, Petropavlovsk said.
'My first priorities as CEO will be to ensure a smooth transition to the new leadership team and to formulate a clear operating strategy that delivers growth and improved returns,' Alexandrov said.
'In the current gold price environment, better management of the group's strong asset base should benefit all of our stakeholders - shareholders, local communities, partners and contractors, and the group's employees and their families.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: